Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs also get revealed with web leak
Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
Octa-core (8x2.0GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU
Qualcomm SDM630 Snapdragon 630
Octa-core (8x2.2GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 508 GPU
[Rumored]
5.0 inches
1080 x 1920 (~441 ppi)
[Rumored]
3GB or 4GB LPDDR3 RAM options
[Rumored]
16, 32 or 64GB options (eMMC 5.1)
microSD-expandable by up to 128GB
[Rumored]
Rear: 16MP
Front: 5MP
[Rumored]
3,680mAh non-removable
Quick Charge 3.0
[Rumored]
MIUI 9.0
Android 7.1.1
[Rumored]
Either Xiaomi seems eager to publish its product pages in advance of their official launches or someone’s been feeding Weibo after midnight. In any case, the budget-focused Redmi series is about to get a little more interesting.
We’ve been watching the turnover of a “Redmi Pro 2” get supplanted by a Redmi 5 — a mid-level budget device getting supplanted by lower-level budget device. Yet, the Redmi 5 should be well-equipped as rumored with variants featuring either the new Snapdragon 625 or the Snapdragon 630. One is a proven stamina fiend, the other is a near-top-end chipset representing the peak of Cortex-A53 performance. Oddly, that Snapdragon 630 is also reportedly featured in the Redmi Note 5 and there’s an intersect in pricing tiers — we’ll get to that in a second. Other specs can be sussed out above.
The phone will feature capacitive navigation buttons, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the whole device comes in at 7.6mm.
There’s a detailed price chart with both chipsets featured. A special version featuring the Snapdragon 630 with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be available only from MiJia brick-and-mortar outlets at the advertised base price.
|Chipset
|RAM
|Storage
|Price
|Snapdragon 625
|3GB
|16GB
|¥859/$127
|Snapdragon 625
|3GB
|32GB
|¥1039/$153
|Snapdragon 630
|3GB
|16GB*
|¥799/$118
|Snapdragon 630
|3GB
|32GB
|¥1099/$162
|Snapdragon 630
|4GB
|32GB
|¥1199/$177
|Snapdragon 630
|4GB
|64GB
|¥1299/$192
No word on release dates.