Xiaomi Redmi 5 specs also get revealed with web leak

Either Xiaomi seems eager to publish its product pages in advance of their official launches or someone’s been feeding Weibo after midnight. In any case, the budget-focused Redmi series is about to get a little more interesting.

We’ve been watching the turnover of a “Redmi Pro 2” get supplanted by a Redmi 5 — a mid-level budget device getting supplanted by lower-level budget device. Yet, the Redmi 5 should be well-equipped as rumored with variants featuring either the new Snapdragon 625 or the Snapdragon 630. One is a proven stamina fiend, the other is a near-top-end chipset representing the peak of Cortex-A53 performance. Oddly, that Snapdragon 630 is also reportedly featured in the Redmi Note 5 and there’s an intersect in pricing tiers — we’ll get to that in a second. Other specs can be sussed out above.

The phone will feature capacitive navigation buttons, a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and the whole device comes in at 7.6mm.

There’s a detailed price chart with both chipsets featured. A special version featuring the Snapdragon 630 with 3GB of RAM and 16GB of storage will be available only from MiJia brick-and-mortar outlets at the advertised base price.

Chipset RAM Storage Price Snapdragon 625 3GB 16GB ¥859/$127 Snapdragon 625 3GB 32GB ¥1039/$153 Snapdragon 630 3GB 16GB* ¥799/$118 Snapdragon 630 3GB 32GB ¥1099/$162 Snapdragon 630 4GB 32GB ¥1199/$177 Snapdragon 630 4GB 64GB ¥1299/$192

No word on release dates.