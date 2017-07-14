Faster and freer than AT&T, Verizon sells AirPods

Apple takes six weeks. AT&T takes up to five business days. And so will Verizon.

Shipping a pair of AirPods to anywhere in the US shouldn’t take so long and it shouldn’t cost so much to get them in the first place. But we’re in a backwards universe and there’s nothing wrong with this situation.

Anyways, as AT&T recently picked up stock of the AirPods for delivery within two to five business days, the same has happened with Verizon. It, too, is selling the wireless earbuds for $159… and has added a 97 cent surcharge because it can.

But here’s where Big Red outdoes the Death Star: it is currently offering two-day shipping for free (it usually costs $6.99). Signature is required for delivery, made by 8pm, so you’re going to have to be comfortable sticking around the house the day after tomorrow.

Viva Verizon, we guess.