Time to put some controversy down the pike.

2017 is half-done and the downhill is going to be cardio hell if the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30, second Google Pixel and iPhone 8 are going to give what we think they’re going to get.

In any case, it’s about time that we firmly put 2016’s entries behind us and talk about what really caught our attention this very year. Every Pocketnow editor had to give a ballot of five current-year models to our Juan Carlos Bagnell in order to come to this conclusion, this be-all end-all, this ultimate list of the Top 5 Smartphones of 2017… well, it’s a Top 6, but whatever.

Here’s the list with corresponding links to our reviews:

5. TIE between Huawei P10 and OnePlus 5

4. HTC U11

3. BlackBerry KEYone

2. LG G6

1. Samsung Galaxy S8