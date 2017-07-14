“Tell me this isn’t real,” wrote one character on Chinese social media site Weibo under the name of Big White Uncle.

With a post came a 10-second clip put on sister site for video sharing, Miaopai.

A video shows a black slab with the Meizu logo on one end and a miniature smartphone display on the opposite end.

Many suspect this device to be the Meizu PRO 7. If that is the case, then the extensor tendon of a person’s hand featured in the video would’ve been covering a dual-camera module right above that small screen.

Another development, dropped by Weibo’s Scorpio_Liu Xijun, had more pictures of the display with the company’s Flyme software on full display, acting as an information panel as well as a viewfinder for a rear-camera selfie — the person having taken a picture of the phone in that latter mode, conveniently overexposed.