Currently available for $399, the Oculus Rift + Touch bundle will soon go up to $499, not $599

Perhaps in preparation of that almost utopian-sounding $200 standalone VR headset reportedly coming later this year, Oculus is making another Rift discount a permanent thing.

Back in the day available for $599 by itself, the Windows PC-connecting head-mounted display first dropped to $499 a few months ago. Along with it, a pair of $200-launched Oculus Touch controllers also shaved $100 off, bringing the total cost of the essential virtual reality bundle down to around 600 bucks.

But then summer came, and a hot new promotion was unveiled, letting you save an additional $200 on the immersive gadget + accessories combo. What Facebook’s daughter company “forgot” to mention earlier this week was the fate of the bundle after the end of the limited-time special offer.

Well, now we know, and we like. Starting September, the “all-in-one” Oculus Rift + Touch package will set you back $499, which is $100 more than what you can pay right now, but $100 less than before.

That’s quite a lot of back and forth, not to mention the highly unusual nature of a price hike announcement. At the end of the day though, it’s nice to see Oculus making an effort (or several) to improve the mass appeal of VR technology in both the short and long run.

Remember, the $399 package soon to go for $499 includes the actual headset, two sensors, controllers, cables, and six complimentary games and “experiences” – Lucky’s Tale, Medium, Toybox, Quill, Dead and Buried, and Robo Recall.

