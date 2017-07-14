Nexus 5X and 6P losing out on Bluetooth aptX

For many Bluetooth audio streamers, Qualcomm’s aptX streaming codec is a godsend. aptx HD is even better than that. But apparently, the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P don’t support either.

A bug ticket on the Google Issue Tracker regarding the issue has come up with the resolution of “Won’t Fix”.

“Unfortunately support for aptX and aptX HD are not supported on Nexus 6p and Nexus 5X – only on newer devices,” said the classified response.

That has pissed off several device owners, Android Police reports, because the Qualcomm WCD9330 audio chip on both devices does actually support aptX with the LG G4. So, what’s the deal? Well, just because the chip is there doesn’t mean that it’s all it takes to support those codecs — the OnePlus 2 is one example.

Users complained about not getting fingerprint sensor gestures that were added onto the Pixel phones. The Nexus 5X then received the gestures with the Android 7.1.2 update. It’s taken some work to get the Nexus 6P up to speed, though.

And the road behind from the Pixels will expand further with Android O as it will bring support for the aptX codecs on a platform level.