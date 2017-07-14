Android

John Malone, Warren Buffett may contribute billions to Sprint

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son is in talks with major Charter Communications investor John Malone and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett to potentially invest more than $10 billion in Sprint, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Charter and Comcast are looking into a potential partnership of some sort with Sprint and have been in exclusive talks for the past several weeks and, it is said, will continue to remain exclusive for a few more weeks to come. T-Mobile has long been considered the favorite candidate for some transaction with Sprint, likely a merger that would see Deutsche Telekom as the largest stakeholder with SoftBank becoming second fiddle shareholder.

Buffett has taken some stakes in businesses that investor Malone is involved in, including Charter and Liberty Global, an international cable company. The multi-billionaire also had a large piece of Verizon until just recently. It is also said that his Berkshire Hathaway is looking for investment opportunities — it bought a bankrupt energy company and its debt for $18 billion.

