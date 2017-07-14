Android

HTC U11 gets Alexa link through Edge Sense app update

Improvements have been promised to the HTC U11’s signature hardware feature, Edge Sense, but there’s one that we didn’t necessarily expect from the gate.

The Edge Sense app has been updated on the Play Store with two specific feature pickups — Amazon Alexa assistant integration and a revised “squeeze” animation.

The animation is self-explanatory and can be demonstrated within a tweet from Chengming Alpert.

But if you’re hoping to squeeze to trigger Alexa, you might have to way for a further software update for your device. Even though the feature is listed in the Edge Sense app’s settings, it doesn’t seem to be activated.

Still, we look forward to those who happen to prefer the alternative to Google Assistant getting some support.

Version 1.01.936529 of the app was released on July 6 and is rolling out to users as we speak.

Update: HTC USA has tweeted out that Alexa will achieve integration on Monday, July 17.

