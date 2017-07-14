HTC U11 gets Alexa link through Edge Sense app update
Improvements have been promised to the HTC U11’s signature hardware feature, Edge Sense, but there’s one that we didn’t necessarily expect from the gate.
The Edge Sense app has been updated on the Play Store with two specific feature pickups — Amazon Alexa assistant integration and a revised “squeeze” animation.
The animation is self-explanatory and can be demonstrated within a tweet from Chengming Alpert.
New #edgesense feedback animation. More intuitive. #HTCu11 pic.twitter.com/5l2aLOFCMx
— Chengming Alpert (@ChengmingAlpert) July 13, 2017
But if you’re hoping to squeeze to trigger Alexa, you might have to way for a further software update for your device. Even though the feature is listed in the Edge Sense app’s settings, it doesn’t seem to be activated.
What’s new for #edgesense: Alexa added but I haven’t figured out how to use (OTA required maybe?); New animation of #edgesense feedback pic.twitter.com/fE4BcjLkVa
— Chengming Alpert (@ChengmingAlpert) July 13, 2017
Still, we look forward to those who happen to prefer the alternative to Google Assistant getting some support.
Version 1.01.936529 of the app was released on July 6 and is rolling out to users as we speak.
Your #HTCU11 is about to get a new personal assistant. pic.twitter.com/oZ62kgHqON
— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) July 14, 2017