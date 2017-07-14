Whether Galaxy S8 sales are still going smoothly or… not so much anymore, as the iPhone 8 (hopefully) draws near, Samsung’s latest flagship handsets remain some of the world’s absolute best in terms of camera capabilities, audio performance and, well, everything else.

Of course, all that top-quality hardware and silky smooth software doesn’t come cheap, but it doesn’t have to be wildly extravagant either. Even with Prime Day in the rearview mirror, and a one-of-a-kind $625 Amazon bundle deal including an S8, Gear VR headset with controller and fast charge wireless charging convertible stand out of reach, there are still a few ways to save an honest buck… or a cool couple of hundred dollars.

For instance, Best Buy continues to offer free $200 gift cards with purchases of $725 or $825 US unlocked GS8 and S8+ versions respectively. Meanwhile, a top-rated eBay seller has once again dropped the prices of its international models that are permanently on sale, this time to $580 and $666.

But perhaps the greatest bargain around the interwebs right now is a five-day Groupon promotion. Through July 18, the e-coupon website will let anyone pick up a GSM and CDMA-compatible unlocked Galaxy S8 or S8+ for $575 or $675 respectively.

Now, we realize the latter price is higher than the $665.99 charged by never-msrp on eBay, but while Groupon doesn’t spell the two model numbers out, we’re pretty sure you’re looking at SM-G950U and G955U SKUs here. That means full support for all US carriers, including Verizon and Sprint, is in tow, alongside a standard one-year warranty from Samsung. Let’s also agree $150 off outright is better than a $200 voucher you can use later on.