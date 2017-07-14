Unlike Apple or Samsung, Google doesn’t typically let everything about an unreleased smartphone slip out many months in advance of said gadget’s formal announcement.

You can therefore imagine our surprise and delight at being treated to not one, but two massive confidential information spills on “Walleye” and “Taimen” devices over just the past few weeks.

This was highly trusted info as well as opposed to preliminary benchmarking data always subject to change or speculation based on little to no evidence, with one credible “source familiar with the matter” connecting some extra dots today.

Far from major, the new revelations focus on an interesting software direction to be reportedly adopted by Big G, at least for the LG-manufactured Pixel XL 2 (name still pending confirmation).

The gargantuan but slim-bezeled 5.99-incher should squeeze the most out of its super-sharp 1440p OLED screen, integrating the ability to “display useful information and notifications while the device is locked and idle.”

Yup, it’s the return of the Ambient Display mode, as previewed in a recent Android O developer beta release, although it still doesn’t sound like full-on “Always on Display” functionality. Also, let’s hope the battery will be large enough to handle everything, in cooperation with a powerful but relatively frugal Snapdragon 835 processor too.

Another feature XDA’s sources shed some light on today is the HTC U 11-borrowed squeezable frame. This will apparently enable the quick launch of Google Assistant on the Pixel XL 2, but also “the ability to silence incoming calls” and some mysterious “extra functionality.”

Nothing surprising or earth-shattering there, and the same goes for news of the sRGB developer option moving to the regular Display settings, with a new “Vivid Colors” mode added to the mix.