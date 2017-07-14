Marc Allera, CEO of UK carrier EE, announced that the carrier has extended free six-month memberships to Apple Music for subscribers on Pay Monthly plans. SIM-only users will get the offer as well as those who bought phones from the network.

Furthermore, data used for streaming tracks on Apple Music will not count toward the monthly bucket and will be for the next six months to all subscribers.

Eligible customers will get a promotional code from July 19.

Every pay monthly handset and SIM-only @EE customer will be able to enjoy our six months free Apple Music offer – and the data is on us 🎧📲👌 — Marc Allera (@MarcAlleraEE) July 13, 2017

If you’ve already participated in an Apple Music trial, — especially as EE offered the same promotion last August — you won’t be able to get another free membership, but your data usage will also be zeroed out as well.