EE frees up Apple Music and streaming data again

Contents
Marc Allera, CEO of UK carrier EE, announced that the carrier has extended free six-month memberships to Apple Music for subscribers on Pay Monthly plans. SIM-only users will get the offer as well as those who bought phones from the network.

Furthermore, data used for streaming tracks on Apple Music will not count toward the monthly bucket and will be for the next six months to all subscribers.

Eligible customers will get a promotional code from July 19.

If you’ve already participated in an Apple Music trial, — especially as EE offered the same promotion last August — you won’t be able to get another free membership, but your data usage will also be zeroed out as well.

