Luxury mobile phone producer Vertu has closed up shop, leaving 200 people on the unemployment lines, the Financial Times reports.

The firm had a flair for building flip phones and Android phones with thousand-dollar flourishes like alligator skin, gold plating and encrusted gems. It also provided a concierge service for its customers to access information, reservation and livery services for a time before shutting it down. New devices that were supposed to be made in collaboration with TCL were scheduled to come into light this September.

Factory staffers in the UK were reportedly waiting past payday for their wages last month. Reporters that have since tried to reach Vertu press relations for comment have been told that the company was liquidating.