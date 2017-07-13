BlackBerry

Sprint BlackBerry KEYone gets a price: $528

The magic date first came out of the deep innards of Sprint’s community forums. It has since sprung into a standard press release and it has prettier numbers, too, if you would like to have your hands wrap around the keyboard of a BlackBerry KEYone.

As stated yesterday, the KEYone will be available online and through 1-800-SPRINT1 from tomorrow, July 14 at 1am Eastern. The full retail price is $528 as opposed to the standard $550 at other retailers. An 18-month lease is available at the rate of $22 per month — leading to a difference of $132 that needs to be paid at the end of the lease term in order to own the phone.

Sprint stores will see the phone at some later date, which is believed to be the earlier-mentioned July 28.

