Razer wrapping up Nextbit Robin support on July 31

It’s only been close to 18 months, but relatively new parent company Razer has decided to call it a day for the Nextbit Robin as it ends phone and chat customer support for the device on July 31.

The announcement was made through the Nextbit Twitter account with a post from London, not its original homebase of San Francisco.

Hey Rebels. As announced earlier this year, phone and chat support for Robin end 7/31. Outstanding RMAs will be handled by email after that. — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) July 12, 2017

Remaining return merchandise authorizations will be handled by email.

But while customer call centers dim, the software picture on this cloud-focused phone is still unclear. Razer Community Manager Khang Thai told respondents asking about a battery improvement update that Nextbit is looking into other issues.

Right now, it’s not a top priority for us. We’re trying to fix some of the other problems the community has pointed out. — Khang Thai 🦄 (@Khanger16) July 13, 2017

Android O does not look like its coming to the Robin officially, but hey, at least you can get it for cheap and hack a ROM in. Meantime, we’re not sure if this is a signal for better things to come from Nextbit, like a gaming tablet.