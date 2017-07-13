Android

Razer wrapping up Nextbit Robin support on July 31

Contents
Advertisement

Nextbit

It’s only been close to 18 months, but relatively new parent company Razer has decided to call it a day for the Nextbit Robin as it ends phone and chat customer support for the device on July 31.

The announcement was made through the Nextbit Twitter account with a post from London, not its original homebase of San Francisco.

Remaining return merchandise authorizations will be handled by email.

But while customer call centers dim, the software picture on this cloud-focused phone is still unclear. Razer Community Manager Khang Thai told respondents asking about a battery improvement update that Nextbit is looking into other issues.

Android O does not look like its coming to the Robin officially, but hey, at least you can get it for cheap and hack a ROM in. Meantime, we’re not sure if this is a signal for better things to come from Nextbit, like a gaming tablet.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
12%
Like It
3%
Want It
3%
Had It
18%
Hated It
64%
Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets
Tags
End of Life, News, Nextbit, Razer, Robin, software, Support
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.