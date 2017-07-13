Motorola is well-known for designing some of the world’s best low-cost, low to mid-end Android smartphones, and depending on where you live and exactly how much you’re willing to spend, Lenovo’s daughter company has several great new options out and about.

As the name suggests, the Moto G5 Plus provides a fair bit of extra oomph compared to the regular G5, not to mention the E4 Plus, E4, C Plus and Moto C. It’s also widely available stateside in a fully compatible GSM/CDMA unlocked configuration, and if you know where to look and when, its quality – pricing ratio may feel outright irresistible.

Case in point, Amazon sold the 4GB RAM/64GB ROM version for a measly $180 instead of a whopping $300 MSRP earlier this week with lockscreen offers and ads. The exclusive Prime Day deal has since expired, but Prime members are still eligible for a cool $60 discount.

Everyone else has to pay just $10 more, at least for a limited time, while Newegg has both this upper-tier model and the entry-level 32/2 gig SKU on special sale at $250 and $200 respectively. Or you can opt for the latter with sponsored screensavers and cough up $185 ($45 off list) on Amazon.

Bottom line, the Moto G5 Plus is pretty much an unbeatable steal nowadays with or without ads, in your choice of lunar gray and fine gold hues, from Amazon or Newegg.