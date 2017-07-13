Apple is reportedly hustling to get as many units of the redesigned, majorly upgraded iPhone 8 (or X) as possible ready for primetime by September. But while ironing out kinks associated with newly implemented stuff like wireless charging, augmented reality or facial recognition must be a top priority for Cupertino’s software engineers, iOS 11 also still needs some work.

Presumably about two months away from a wide-scale, proper release, the latest platform makeover is undergoing its second round of public beta revisions as we speak. Those who already tested the first unstable build should have no problem installing the update from their general settings menu.

Not a member of the Apple Beta Software Program yet? Enrollment is even less of a hassle, though it’s vital to remember you’ll be trying out pre-release software that’s never entirely bug-free. Frequent data backups are always a good idea, as is experimentation limited to devices you no longer use as daily drivers.

That said, a number of iPhone and iPad stability improvements are in order compared to iOS 11 public beta 1, as well as enhancements to Siri capabilities, various Control Center tweaks and specific bug fixes. Keep in mind that this public beta 2 build coincides with the third developer goodie pack, which reportedly feels quite smooth for a still early stage of development.