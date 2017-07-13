Android

Already affordable Huawei Honor 8 gets irresistible at $280 ($170 off list) with 64GB storage

Try as you might, you can’t rebut the unrebuttable truth of the amazing value provided by the Honor 8 dual camera powerhouse at a $400 MSRP. Even today, roughly a year after the 5.2-incher’s commercial debut, it remains the textbook definition of a bargain.

But wait, don’t go running to a retailer like B&H and pay full price for the 32GB configuration and don’t settle for Amazon’s $75 discount on that same model either.

Instead, you may want to visit Newegg sometime today and order a 64 gig variant merely costing $280 after an instant $150 rebate and additional $20 off with promo code “17FAN180.”

Pearl white, sunrise gold and sapphire blue flavors are available at the all-time low price until midnight Western, while the midnight black hue doesn’t seem to qualify for the $20 e-coupon offer for some reason, still feeling like a top-notch steal at $299.99.

Updated to Nougat earlier this year to run smoother and closer to Google’s stock Android vision, the Huawei Honor 8 also continues to feature hardware way above its price bracket. Namely, a speedy Kirin 950 processor, multitasking-friendly 4GB RAM, sharp Full HD screen, versatile 12 + 12MP rear-facing shooters, expandable storage (64 + up to 256 gigs), 3000mAh battery and fingerprint recognition, not to mention a premium design and build quality, with decently slim bezels, dual 2.5D glass, rounded edges and a metal frame.

