Best Buy snags Coral Blue Galaxy S8, sales could begin today

US-based big box tech retailer Best Buy may sell the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in a new-to-the-market Coral Blue color — but not so new when it comes to the Galaxy S7 or Note 7 — starting from today, Droid Life reports from “a reliable source”.

Live sales dates aren’t specific, but it is said that stores receiving stock are being ordered to sell immediately. Each of the phones will come in variants compatible with AT&T, Sprint and Verizon. Unlocked models will also be available. Coral Blue slots in as the fourth color for the S8 series behind white, orchid and black.

The same outlet also received indication of a huge Galaxy S8 deal that would give customers an instant $150 rebate and and up to an extra $100 through a trade-in or another barter promotion. We’ll have to see if that pans out, too, but taking an $850 phone down to the $600 level would be a really good summer treat at this point.

Via
PhoneArena
Source
Droid Life
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Best Buy, blue coral, Color, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, release date, retail, sales, Samsung, US
, , , , , , , , ,
