ASUS ZenWatch 3 Android Wear 2.0 update is finally underway
ASUS finally held to its word on updating the software on its smartwatches today — even though if it actually went out yesterday, it’s technically a day late, but we’ll give the Taiwanese manufacturer the benefit of the doubt.
It gets a break as well as the thousands that bought the ASUS ZenWatch 3, now getting Android Wear 2.0 over the air. The hope at this point is that full saturation will take a couple of weeks or so, but if you want to pull some ADB magic, Redditor /u/k3vink3vin has the full .zip.
Far from the “early Q2” timeline we were promised for this package, ZenWatch 3 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief while ZenWatch 2 users will hope to see the update late this month or early next
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%