Android

ASUS ZenWatch 3 Android Wear 2.0 update is finally underway

Contents
Advertisement

ASUS finally held to its word on updating the software on its smartwatches today — even though if it actually went out yesterday, it’s technically a day late, but we’ll give the Taiwanese manufacturer the benefit of the doubt.

It gets a break as well as the thousands that bought the ASUS ZenWatch 3, now getting Android Wear 2.0 over the air. The hope at this point is that full saturation will take a couple of weeks or so, but if you want to pull some ADB magic, Redditor /u/k3vink3vin has the full .zip.

Far from the “early Q2” timeline we were promised for this package, ZenWatch 3 owners can finally breathe a sigh of relief while ZenWatch 2 users will hope to see the update late this month or early next

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Android Police
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Android, Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, Asus, News, ota, Software Update, ZenWatch 3
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.