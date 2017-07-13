Android

1 million Honor 9 shipments around the world in four weeks

Huawei is improving its mile pace in the smartphone shipments race as its rebellious sub-brand, Honor, announced that it has shipped more than 1 million Honor 9 units in 28 days.

The European unit specifically tweeted out the proclamation.

It’s an aggressive upper mid-range offering at €450, but the price is an increase from 2016’s Honor 8 tag at €399. Nevertheless, the company sold 1.5 million units of the older phone in about two month’s time.

No word still on North American availability, but with such good looks, we hope to have our hands on that sweet, glimmering obelisk soon.

Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
business, Honor, Honor 8, Honor 9, Huawei, News, shipments
