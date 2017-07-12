Even though it seems to be focusing on just a couple of smartphone lines these days, reducing brand dilution and product portfolio overcrowding to a minimum, Sony is still taking forever to commercially release both its flagships and mid-rangers stateside.

The Xperia XZ Premium, which was supposed to be the world’s first mobile device powered by Qualcomm’s super-high-end Snapdragon 835 processor, barely went up for pre-order at Amazon and Best Buy in June, several months after the Galaxy S8’s US debut.

Meanwhile, the Xperia XA1 followed a low-key MWC 2017 announcement back in February with a retail rollout at the very beginning of May, and the larger, sharper, punchier XA1 Ultra is finally available starting today.

Too little, too late? Definitely not too little in any way, since you’re dealing with a gargantuan 6-incher here priced at $399.99. Technically, that’s not a prohibitive MSRP, but the spec sheet is a bit of a mixed bag.

Essential features you can get from many direct rivals in that price bracket are missing, like water resistance, fingerprint recognition or, well, a decently sized battery. On the bright side, Full HD screen resolution, octa-core Helio P20 processing power, 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, 23/16MP cameras, USB Type-C connectivity and 4G LTE speeds for GSM networks nationwide sound like they could make your purchase reasonably worth it.

Head over to Best Buy if you’re interested, and choose from black, white, gold and pink shades of plastic, aluminum and glass.