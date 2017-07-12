In addition to reportedly cooking up a special Chinese edition of the mid-range Galaxy J7 (2017) with the company’s first dual rear camera setup in tow, Samsung has just officially taken the wraps off an enriched Galaxy A7 (2017) version for Korea.

Even if it wanted to internationally expand this domestic-only 5.7-incher, the chaebol probably couldn’t do it for the time being, considering Bixby’s difficulties learning English, not to mention other languages.

That’s right, the main difference between the latest-gen A7 launched earlier this year across select Asian and European markets and the new Korea-exclusive configuration is the latter’s digital assistant use.

No dedicated physical button, though, and certain sources say no Bixby voice support either. Others claim differently, leaving Bixby Home functionality as the sole guarantee in terms of unique selling points. Of course, that’s not so unique compared to the Galaxy S8, S8+ and Note FE, but the Bixby-powered Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017) is substantially more affordable, going for the rough equivalent of $510 (KRW 588,500).

Its direct local competitor may well be the Q6+ LG unveiled the other day, although the two phones are hardly similar. At 5.7 inches, the A7 (2017) is larger, packing some extra processing power (Exynos 7880 vs Snapdragon 435), less RAM and storage space, all while withstanding water immersion and featuring arguably better cameras. Its bezels are considerably thicker, the overall build quality inferior, and we’re hearing the LG Q6+ could be priced around the $435 (500,000 won) mark. Not an easy decision to make.