Merrill Lynch predicts iPhone 8 delays running at least 3 weeks

There’s strong suspicion among the banking sector that Apple won’t be able to ship the iPhone 8 in September as with the other two iterative iPhone updates, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. There’s been no pinpoint placed on exactly when that first box will get trucked out of the plant, but the general consensus seems to be falling around October or even November.

Merrill Lynch has added on its take with a report today from two of its analysts who toured part-making facilities around Asia. The Touch ID module and the 3D sensor part (potentially to be used for facial recognition) were of specific concern.

“Our conversations with the Supply Chain suggest that the iPhone 8 will ship 3-4 weeks delayed given technological issues which Apple and its suppliers are working through,” said the report, obtained by CNBC.

Merrill Lynch joins RBC, Cowen, KGI and Drexel Hamilton in betting on a delay in that range. This has led to a drop in shipment forecasts across the board for the current fiscal year ending near October.

There’s a worry about software, too, as Apple is said to be facing development problems that could delay the launch of major features until after the iPhone 8 gets to customers.