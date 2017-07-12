Android

LG V30 event will take place on August 31

Contents
The race to IFA is well and truly on if LG is in it to win it for August 31. The V30 is set to deliver a third evolution of a phablet that should deliver media capture capabilities above and beyond the usual smartphone and, new this year, an OLED display, a first for sister company LG Display.

The company has begun its mass email waves to the press, inviting them to an event in Berlin the day before the International Funkausstellung. The event would begin at 9am local time or 3am Eastern.

Until that time, have fun looking at CAD renders and remembering the LG Q6.

