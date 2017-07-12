As Facebook has started allowing its users to hawk their goods on a “Marketplace” that’s no better regulated than the shade of Craigslist, the company is now seemingly ready to expand that trading post to the front line of its Messenger app.

Facebook Messenger head of product Stan Chudnovsky told VentureBeat that a beta for advertising will come out of Thailand and Australia — which affected nearly all users in those countries — and into the world in the coming weeks. These ads would take place with companies a user has previously traded messages either with a human or a bot.

“We’ll start slow,” Chudnovsky said.” When the average user can be sure to see them we truly don’t know because we’re just going to be very data-driven and user feedback-driven on making that decision.”

Here’s the thing that is getting misinterpreted: the ads don’t appear on the home screen on your phone, but the home tab of Messenger, where all your current conversations are listed.

We’re not talking about Amazon Prime Exclusive phone-levels of intrusion, but it’s a thought worth considering when you just want to reach someone for a quick question and you accidentally ask McDonald’s about their new chicken sandwich. But it does feel like it’s getting closer.