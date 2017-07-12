Deal: $43 for 9 ethical hacking courses

What could be a cooler job than getting paid to legally hack applications and websites? If this sounds like your cup of tea, get on the fast track to becoming a certified pentester with The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle.

Offering over 76 hours of learning, these online courses will help you master the fundamentals of ethical hacking. Covering topics such as Kali Linux and Metasploit, you’ll be detecting security flaws in some of the biggest web apps in no time.

And if you ever need to review an old lesson, this class bundle provides lifetime access for you to rewatch videos whenever you want. At a significant price reduction, The Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle is well worth the money, and it’s yours for just $43.