BlackBerry KEYone sales activities on Sprint begin July 14
If you ask enough questions, you’ll eventually find the right answer. For BlackBerry fans on Sprint wondering when the KEYone would finally make it onto the network in one way or another, the answer came after two questions.
The Sprint Community Forums played host to the main question of whether the CDMA-unlocked KEYone would be welcome on the Now Network anytime soon. After over a month of uncertainty, one Community Manager, Captain of the Pirate Ship the Vicious Cream Puff (we just wanted to put that down in our story), gave a firm answer.
“While the Blackberry KeyOne is coming to Sprint, we’re not supporting the factory unlocked version at launch,” said Captain of the Pirate Ship the Vicious Cream Puff.
Two people then asked when Sprint would start selling the darn thing. The answer from “Carlos”? It’ll be available online from July 14 and July 28 elsewhere. No word on pricing, of course, but it’s a relief to finally get this summer phone on the right track on its only US carrier partner.