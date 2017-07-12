If you were perhaps hoping Apple’s already traditional Back to School promotion would include bigger savings on more iDevices and accessories this year due to the Cupertino company’s middling recent financial results, we come bearing bad news today.

Unlike 12 months ago, when “qualified” iPhone 6 and 6s buyers could get a little something extra with their hot new iOS handhelds, “eligible” students, faculty, staff and parents have to go for Mac gear or iPad Pros to receive Beats gifts or discounts now.

No iPhone love, let alone Apple Watches or lower-cost iPads. Still, if you absolutely need to do your shopping through the Apple Online Store for Education, physical Apple Store locations, Apple Authorized Campus Stores or 1-800-MY-Apple, there’s virtually no other way to save a buck.

Besides, select Macs are available at up to $300 off list prices for US students and teachers, while iPad Pros come with a modest $20 discount in addition to complimentary Beats audio equipment.

Keep in mind that only BeatsX earphones are offered free of charge with purchases of the 10.5 or 12.9-inch new iPad Pro. Alternatively, you can choose to pay $50 instead of $200 for a nifty pair of Powerbeats3 wireless earphones or $150 (down from a $300 MSRP) for high-quality Beats Solo3 wireless on-ear headphones.

As far as “eligible” new iMac, Mac Pro, MacBook, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air adopters are concerned, the choice is similar yet substantially different. That’s because all three aforementioned Beats products are given away for free. If you want to maximize your gains therefore, the Solo3 is the clear way to go.