Since Apple Pay doesn’t exactly and entirely compete against PayPal, the Cupertino-based tech giant is better off partnering with the e-money industry pioneer wherever such an alliance can prove mutually beneficial.

Case in point, newly announced support for direct PayPal purchases of App Store, iTunes and iBooks items, as well as Apple Music subscriptions. The feature is apparently already available on iPhones, iPads, iPod touches and Macs in Canada and Mexico, rolling out in “other countries including the US soon after.”

Wait, so you couldn’t previously buy iOS apps, music, movies, TV shows, books and iCloud storage using your PayPal balance instead of a credit or debit card stateside? That’s weird.

But the important thing is the love is spreading, convenience becomes top-notch across more and more markets, and security remains of the highest quality. It’s also extremely easy to add a PayPal account to a new or existing Apple ID, and select the payment method as your preferred way of spending dough online for iContent. Or switch between it and a traditional bank card, if you so choose.

One Touch functionality further bolsters the convenience and speed of App Store, iTunes and iBooks checkouts, requiring a single click, tap or fingerprint scan for confirmation of transactions even on your Apple TV and Apple Watch. And don’t forget about the simplest Siri voice commands the PayPal app recognizes since late last year. Now that’s how you establish and maintain close ties between two huge companies that need each other to prosper.