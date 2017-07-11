ZTE also makes tablets: Grand X View 2 hits Canada July 12
Qualcomm MSM8909 Snapdragon 210
Quad-core (4x1.3GHz* Cortex-A7)
Adreno 304 GPU
*maximum overclocked by 200MHz
8 inches
1280 x 800 (~189 ppi)
1GB RAM
8GB storage + microSD-expandable up to 128GB
Rear: 5MP
Front: 2MP
4,620mAh
July 12th, 2017
Android 7.1.1 Nougat
It’s not often we hear about ZTE’s tablets given that we’re looking at the phones and projectors all the time down in the United States. Even the Grand X series of phones can be a pretty good option for penny pinchers. The Grand X View 2 could be the exact reason why that’s the case as it is to debut in Canada.
The Grand X View debuted in the fall of 2015 on Bell and Virgin and was doing swimmingly with a Snapdragon 615 chipset, a full HD display and LTE connectivity. It was troubled with a radiofrequncy issue sometime last year, according to MobileSyrup, but that was corrected on all levels from consumer to sales units. In the same 8-inch space on its sequel, all the components have come down in capability, as you can see above. The Grand X View 2 is presumed to have LTE, though that is not yet confirmed.
You don’t need much of a spec sheet to run media, a mobile hotspot or other light tasks on an Android tablet (ahem, Amazon Fire), but the memory seems unforgivable and the 720p display just can’t cut it for the price. By the way, Bell is set to carry the tablet from tomorrow for a painful CA$179.99 — or a painful US$139.
Perhaps we should stick with looking forward to the next Axon… speaking of, where is it?