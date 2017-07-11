Original Apple Watch warranty support stretches to three years

If you need help with fixing a product you brought from Apple years ago, it doesn’t hurt to ask. Worst case scenario, you wait for an eternity and then end up joining a class action lawsuit. Maybe you’ll get a pleasant surprise.

According to an internal policy memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple will authorize the repair of a couple of issues that have been cropping up on first-generation Apple Watches at no charge. This is despite the fact that some customers have cut through their limited or AppleCare+ warranty window.

Apple has determined that under certain conditions on some Apple Watch (1st generation) devices the back cover may separate from the watch case. Apple will service eligible devices free of charge. Apple will authorize coverage for three (3) years from the date of purchase.

Back cover separation has been well documented on many outlets on the web. Even the author of Apple blog Daring Fireball, John Gruber, had his Apple Watch case come apart.

I sure hope Apple uses better glue for their cars than they do for their watches. pic.twitter.com/JkIThwC5B7 — John Gruber (@gruber) October 3, 2016

Turns out that the BlackBerry KEYone isn’t the only device that needs better glue…

If you plan on taking your Apple Watch in for a repair, keep in mind that not all front line representatives will be aware of this policy announcement. You should politely inquire to upper management and be prepared to back your claim up with other reports of free repairs. With that said, Apple Stores and authorized third-party repair centers will be able to handle the request.