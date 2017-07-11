Android

Nokia 6 topped Amazon US’s best-selling unlocked cell phones list today

Whether it was Amazon Prime Day or not today, the Nokia 6 didn’t really have a deal attached to it — unless you count that ad-supported Prime Exclusive version as a worthy $50 discount. But nevertheless, with an LG G6 getting a good price cut today and Prime edition Motorola and Alcatel phones in the mixed bag, it seems that people are gravitating to the Finnish brand.

At one point, Amazon US’s Hot New Releases board, which is updated hourly, featured one version of the Nokia 6 as the top unlocked cell phone of its class. As of our writing, we spotted Prime Exclusive version in Black at #2, the regular Black edition at #8 and the Prime Exclusive in Copper at #14.

The GSM-compatible Nokia 6, by the way, went on sale today. The copper color isn’t expected to ship until August 18.

