While it’s nearly impossible to compete with Amazon when it comes to such killer Prime Day deals as a $90 Echo, $35 Echo Dot, $30 Fire 7 tablet, $625 special Galaxy S8 bundle, $210 Huawei Watch 2 or $180 64GB Moto G5 Plus, a certain eBay seller may just be able to grab the attention of bargain hunters in the market for a solid phone around $100.

Anyone remember the Nextbit Robin? Sure you do, whether you adhered to its “cloud-first” doctrine or not. Loved by many for its noble attempt at providing “unlimited” storage, super-clean design and respectable specs, but also detested for several production missteps and software glitches, the audacious 5.2-incher left very few mobile enthusiasts indifferent.

Essentially discontinued after Razer acquired Nextbit back in January, and fairly antiquated anyway, the Robin is likely in the ironic position today of convincing even its strongest haters it’s a smart buy at last. Almost a steal, at $109.99 in a GSM unlocked configuration.

No catches, no fine print to consider, no strings attached, no refurbished condition. BuySpry will also handle product shipping nationwide for no extra costs, with sales tax only charged in Maryland.

What exactly are you getting for your 110 bucks? A brand-new, unused, unopened, undamaged Nextbit Robin in “Midnight” or “Mint”, complete with 32GB internal hoarding space, 100GB cloud backup, Android 7.1 Nougat goodies, 1080p screen resolution, Snapdragon 808 processing power, 3GB RAM, fingerprint recognition, 4G LTE connectivity, a USB Type-C port, dual front-facing speakers, a 13MP rear camera and 5MP selfie shooter.