New Xiaomi smartphone series could solely exist offline

Xiaomi is making an iPhone 7 Plus clone, but you might never get to care much about it since the company won’t sell it online. Company sources to MyDrivers in China claim that the device you see above will be marketed and sold much unlike the company’s mainline and Redmi budget devices.

While the company, finally in growth mode after a period of middling performance, has been able to leverage its web-based presence to provide most of its revenue, it has also been building out its physical retail presence to do combat against OPPO, vivo, Huawei and other domestic competitors that already have a wide net of stores.

This iPhone-like could launch only in the 136 Mi Home stores by the end of this month and be the headpin to further releases under this new series. As retail requires a more complicated supply channel situation than your typical internet operation, Android Central‘s Harish Jonnalagadda justifiably predicts that pricing on these products may provide a little less value than the typical Xiaomi phone.

That said, there’s definitely room around the ¥2,000 price point to play with effective “ceiling” pressure of the Mi 6, which bats above ¥2,499, keeping things reserved.