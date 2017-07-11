Those who haven’t yet tried a music streaming app (for god knows what reason) might be tempted by substantial marketing budgets or industry-leading subscriber numbers to sign up for Spotify or Apple Music service.

But there are also slightly less popular audio platforms that provide largely the same functionality and convenience with the added incentive of frequent discounts and extended free trials. Tidal can be a great choice for Sprint customers these days, especially if you like Jay-Z and exclusive early access to content from related artists.

Meanwhile, premium Google Play Music accounts recently required no payment for the first 120 days of unlimited use, and even before the official start of the 2017 Prime Day deal bonanza, Amazon allowed Prime members to sample the company’s own Music Unlimited service for four months as well at only $0.99 total.

Believe it or not, Microsoft can do even better, throwing in a pair of complimentary 3-month Groove Music promo codes… after the initial purchase of a 30-day pass in exchange for $9.99.

New members can keep and use both coupons themselves or offer one to a friend, but either way, the savings are huge. Basically, instead of coughing up nearly 70 bucks for seven months of unrestricted streaming and downloading of millions of songs, you spend $10, no strings attached once the promotional period ends.

Oh, and if you really haven’t heard of Groove Music before, it’s Microsoft’s baby, but fully supports Android and iOS mobile devices in addition to PCs, Windows phones and Xboxes.