Deals are in the air today, not just on Amazon for the e-commerce giant’s special Prime Day event, but also thanks to trusted eBay sellers, Microsoft and now MetroPCS.

T-Mobile’s prepaid subsidiary is jumping on this summer Black Friday bandwagon with huge savings and free phones available for an unspecified “limited time” (probably more than 24 hours, though) in physical stores only.

You can get not one, but two LG K20 Plus units at no charge if you switch a couple of service lines to Metro from any competing network, and all you need to take care of is standard sales tax.

The K20 Plus, mind you, isn’t exactly the complete pushover US carriers sometimes give away for free, featuring a Snapdragon 425 processor, 2GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, 5.3-inch HD screen resolution, 13 and 5MP cameras, as well as fingerprint recognition and a more than decent design, 2.5D glass, metallic frame and everything. Originally, the mid-ranger was priced at $169, though it quickly dropped to $99 for new and existing MetroPCS subscribers.

Previously discounted from $219 to $169, the larger, sharper, more powerful LG Stylo 3 Plus will be slashed further, to $85, tomorrow, no operator switch necessary. Just add a line, and enjoy ultra-affordable stylus functionality.