Did you like the LG V20 and V10 because of their unique use of a second, tiny, notification-pushing screen or despite that quirky feature? Were you excited about the prospect of the company taking the concept of dual displays in a new, BlackBerry-inspired direction? Did you perhaps feel the G6 just needed a little polish to achieve perfection and at least moderate box-office success?

Clearly, LG was faced with a tough decision settling on a V30 design, and pleasing everybody became impossible. But we can probably all agree today’s CAD-based renders depict a marvelous slab of silicon.

There’s only one screen in sight, which is bound to disappoint a number of the V-series phones’ hardcore fans. On the bright side, it’s reportedly a massive 6-incher squeezed into a metal-and-glass package measuring a remarkably compact 151.4 x 75.2 x 7.4 mm. That’s significantly shorter, narrower and thinner than a V20 no one complained felt cumbersome anyway.

It’s all thanks to “FullVision” technology, of course, aka good old fashioned bezel reduction. Compared to the G6 however, the LG V30 might be noticeably sharper, with an OLED panel finally replacing the obsolete LCD, not to mention those provocative new curves.

A joy to behold, the V30’s shiny glass back unfortunately means you can’t remove and replace a battery with an as-yet unspecified capacity. Otherwise, the device is far from surprising, including a circular rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual main cameras, USB Type-C port and traditional headphone jack. Possibly, wireless charging and up to 128GB internal storage space too, but let’s wait for IFA Berlin confirmation.