Deal: This $50 Galaxy S8 case doubles as a wallet

With the thousands of different Samsung Galaxy S8 case models out there, how do you pick the right one for you? The Leather Folio Wallet answers this question easily with its tough polycarbonate frame that will patina with time. No two phone cases will look the same as the leather ages, creating a personalized and unique design just for you.

If you’re a minimalist, you’ll love this next feature — this phone case can double as a wallet to fit up to 6 credit cards and folded cash. That’s one less thing to stuff in your pocket before heading out.

The Leather Folio Wallet for Samsung phones is your one-stop shop for phone protection, style, and comfort. This Galaxy S8 case is just $49.95.