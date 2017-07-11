BlackBerry KEYone update brings Support Center app
The July Android security patch has brought to the BlackBerry KEYone a new app that will bring support to the top of mind as well as service.
The Support Center app provides users with a means to give direct feedback, troubleshoot hardware issues, validate their warranty and look up information on their device. It comes with BlackBerry’s implementation of the patch which was released on the same day it went out to the first-party Google devices — that’s always a good sign.
What would’ve been nice to see from BlackBerry Mobile was some form of live support through a call or chat, but this is one reminder that BlackBerry, in addition to Nokia, are on top of their security game.
