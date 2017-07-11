Forget Christmas, Thanksgiving, Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Today may just be the biggest shopping day of the year for Amazon Prime members. Everyone’s invited, from shutterbugs to audiophiles, gamers, gardeners and beauty fans, with hundreds of thousands of exclusive, largely unprecedented deals offered across virtually all of the e-commerce giant’s departments.

While it’s probably wise to dig deep and search thoroughly for heavily discounted stuff you actually want or need, this is definitely the day for impulse purchases, and mobile tech enthusiasts will find plenty of irresistible products by rapidly browsing Amazon’s list of 24-hour spotlight deals.

For instance, how could an Android power user say no to a $625 Samsung Galaxy S8 bundle also including the 2017 Gear VR headset with controller and a fast charge wireless charging convertible stand? That’s an overall markdown of several hundreds of dollars, mind you.

Then you have Samsung’s previous-generation Gear 360 VR camera available for $109.99, which is a whopping $240 off list.

Moving on to a different but similarly popular device manufacturer, Huawei joins forces with Amazon to sell the gargantuan Mate 9 phone at $450 unlocked after a $150 reduction, the hot new Watch 2 at $210 ($90 off) and the already affordable Fit at a crazy low $69.99.

The full range of Fossil Q smartwatches is on sale too, with up to 40 percent off, and a robust Garmin Fenix 3 GPS timepiece starts at $320 instead of $500. Huawei’s Harman Kardon-powered MediaPad M2 10-inch tablet only costs $236 today, and finally, $180 buys you a 64GB Moto G5 Plus handset with lockscreen offers and ads. Finally? No, not exactly, because Amazon has promised to refresh special Lightning deals as often as every five minutes, so we should all keep an eye on the website for more killer bargains and absolute steals.