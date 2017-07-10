Windows

Windows Phone 8.1 passes the software support threshold

Contents
Advertisement

Microsoft will drop mainstream operating system support of Windows Phone 8.1, the most popular Windows mobile platform in use right now, tomorrow.

That may or may not indicate that the company could forward further security updates, but as developers have stopped shipping major feature improvements to their older Windows Phone apps, there’s only one way for users to go in order to remain supported — your phone has to be able to support Windows 10 Mobile and you must initiate the process through the Upgrade Advisor app. That’s something you have to download from the Windows Store.

Windows Phone 8.1 began its support cycle on June 24, 2014, and was to continue on “for a minimum of 36 months”.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
33%
Hated It
33%
Via
PhoneArena
Source
Microsoft
Posted In
Phones, Windows
Tags
End of Life, Microsoft, News, software, Software Update, Support, Windows 10 Mobile, Windows Phone 8.1
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.