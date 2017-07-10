Windows Phone 8.1 passes the software support threshold
Microsoft will drop mainstream operating system support of Windows Phone 8.1, the most popular Windows mobile platform in use right now, tomorrow.
That may or may not indicate that the company could forward further security updates, but as developers have stopped shipping major feature improvements to their older Windows Phone apps, there’s only one way for users to go in order to remain supported — your phone has to be able to support Windows 10 Mobile and you must initiate the process through the Upgrade Advisor app. That’s something you have to download from the Windows Store.
Windows Phone 8.1 began its support cycle on June 24, 2014, and was to continue on “for a minimum of 36 months”.
