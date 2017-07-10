Android

T-Mobile Galaxy S8 units with June security patch can’t remap Bixby Button

Samsung continues to insist that its Bixby service is useful to every single user of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. One developer of an app that allowed users to reconfigure what pressing the Bixby Button did — you know, other than just triggering the digital assistant to boot up.

Well, Jamworks Mobile, the firm that created the bxActions app told Android Police that his app stopped working with T-Mobile units that had the June security patch installed. A test of multiple apps like BixBye, Bixby Button Remapper and Custom Bixby Button also found the remapping ability borked.

“Jawomo” itself began working on an “unpatch” for the patch and was able to put out an update today that will work for T-Mobile and Sprint units with the latest security updates. The other apps, though, have not been able to get a workaround to their users just yet.

Samsung has been able to block remapping apps before and we’re pretty sure that this time won’t be the last attempt to bring everyone into the Bixby fold. The chaebol doesn’t have a convincing argument at the moment, though, as its voice input functions for English and Chinese languages are still works in progress.

