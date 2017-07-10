HTC U11 security updates fall behind, supposedly in favor of big feature adds
As one of the companies that led the charge on fast security updates after the Android Stagefright controversy, it seems that HTC has left most if not all U11 units with only April level security patches.
This, as an HTC insider and XDA-Developers member mentions that a big software update will be headed to owners’ ways in the next several weeks, including an easily accessible sRGB mode in the display settings, full HD video recording at 60Hz and other little neat treats. That’s on top of promises of extended interface with the Edge Sense squeeze function, too.
Units are still getting shipped out right now, so HTC could be betting on a pickup in action. That said OnePlus updates its new phones rather indiscriminately.
