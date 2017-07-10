Android

HTC U11 security updates fall behind, supposedly in favor of big feature adds

Contents
Advertisement

As one of the companies that led the charge on fast security updates after the Android Stagefright controversy, it seems that HTC has left most if not all U11 units with only April level security patches.

This, as an HTC insider and XDA-Developers member mentions that a big software update will be headed to owners’ ways in the next several weeks, including an easily accessible sRGB mode in the display settings, full HD video recording at 60Hz and other little neat treats. That’s on top of promises of extended interface with the Edge Sense squeeze function, too.

Units are still getting shipped out right now, so HTC could be betting on a pickup in action. That said OnePlus updates its new phones rather indiscriminately.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
67%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Digital Trends
Source
XDA-Developers
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
developers, Edge Sense, HTC, News, Rumors, security, Software Update, Stagefright, U11, UI
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.