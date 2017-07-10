Tech analyst Ice Universe on Weibo put down a media-grade render of the LG Q6 in what appears to be a thin, clear case, plain and simple.

The phone, which is expected to be a 5.4-inch G6 variant with a Snapdragon 430 and other lower-tier specifications, gets a rather brutalist treatment in design. A plain, white and matte material — we’re willing to bet plastic, covers the full breadth of the read up to where the sides meet. We suspect that midframe to be made of metal as plastic cut-outs the same color as that white material are laid in and out of the rail. Really, the only striking features we’re seeing here are the 2:1 display, the rear speaker (in 2017?) and the LG logo with its wordmark in the old typeface (in 2017?).

A launch event in Poland is due tomorrow.