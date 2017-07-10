The big day has (almost) arrived, bargain hunters across these United States, and just as promised, Amazon is turning Prime Day into an extended 30-hour discount extravaganza including dirt-cheap items as diverse as tablets, smart home gear, video games, computers, clothes, furniture and groceries.

Of course, the e-commerce giant’s own Echo, Kindle and Fire devices are the stars of the early revealed deal lineup, looking at massive, even unprecedented markdowns beginning at 6pm PT/9pm ET today, July 10.

If you thought getting a refurbished Echo Dot at $30 or paying $130 instead of $180 for an unused “full-sized” Echo was convenient, wait only a few more hours and have $35 and $90 ready respectively.

That’s right, the Amazon Echo is going half off, no strings attached, no refurb involved. And a brand-new Echo Dot will also be available for its lowest price ever until the end of July 11… or when inventory dries up.

The e-tailer is offering a sneak peek at a number of other interesting tech deals as well, like a $90 Kindle Paperwhite ($30 off), $90 Fire HD 8 Kids Edition ($40 off), $29.99 Fire 7 slate, $75 Echo Show and Arlo Security Camera bundle, sub-$70 Echo Dot and Sony XB10 bundle, and popular Sony XB980B1 extra bass wireless headphones with unspecified “big” savings in store.

But the already hefty list you can find at the source link below is far from comprehensive, with “tens of thousands of Lightning Deals” in the pipeline, starting “as often as every five minutes.” Don’t forget about constantly asking Alexa for exclusive early access to certain discounts, and exclusive access period to many others. Oh, and in case you haven’t caught on, Prime subscriptions are mandatory to join the fun.