Amazon further discounts Casio WSD-F10 Smart Outdoor Watch to $250 for 24 hours only

Only a few weeks after dropping to a moderately tempting $310 in a single color combo, the first-gen Casio WSD-F10 “Smart Outdoor Watch” is officially irresistible at $249.99 on Amazon, with the e-tailer even graceful enough to let you choose from a complete chromatic range.

You’ll need to hurry, though, because the deal isn’t explicitly marked as part of the Prime Day discount festival, instead expiring at midnight PDT. The good news is everyone can take advantage of the special offer, not just Prime members.

Why should you? Well, for starters, this is a robust Android Wear smartwatch that used to cost a whopping $500 back in the day, then $400 for a pretty long time. And yes, there’s a new, more advanced version out and about, but that one’s still five full Benjamins.

Recently updated to the latest iteration of Google’s platform for wearables, Assistant support, Smart Reply functionality, standalone apps and the whole shebang, the Casio WSD-F10 also has many things going for it in the hardware department.

Namely, a 1.32-inch “dual layer” display balancing color and monochrome LCD technology, various sensors for basic activity tracking and more in-depth “outdoor” information, long battery life, Bluetooth 4.1 and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as top-notch protection against water damage, drops and shocks. So, yeah, the thing is definitely worth 250 bucks. Now what’s your preferred bezel shade – black, orange, red or green?