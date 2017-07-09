TCL applies more adhesive to new BlackBerry KEYone units

A controversy brought to the main stage by Zach Nelson of YouTube channel JerryRigEverything may be nearing its end as manufacturer BlackBerry Mobile now says that improved KEYone phones are making their way to market right now.

The main issue that users have been reporting was that the 4.5-inch display was able pop out of its position, hanging by its data and power cables and leaving the chassis exposed. This was happening with low-height drops and even slight bending, arguably what could be considered as everyday torture. TCL-owned BlackBerry Mobile responded by saying that new adhesive solutions were in testing and that warranty coverage would have to make do for customers in the gap. That was a full month ago.

Nelson returned to the issue yesterday, logging another case of KEYone display separation.

I thought @BBMobile was going to do something about their #KEYone screens falling off… But they haven’t yet! https://t.co/xjK7TrRZx9 pic.twitter.com/1wjJCG7cIw — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) July 8, 2017

BlackBerry Mobile posted a reply tweet that linked to an official follow-up response on the CrackBerry forums, reading in part:

In a further effort to ensure all our BlackBerry Mobile customers and fans have an outstanding experience, we’re implementing additional measures that add even greater strength and adhesive to the BlackBerry KEYone display. These new measures are already being implemented on new KEYone’s and are beginning to hit our retailer and carrier inventories – and will continue to come in stock throughout the summer. If you’ve already purchased the BlackBerry KEYone, you’re fully covered by our manufacturer’s warranty, so if any issue arises, please contact us and we can help you with a warranty replacement if needed.

Social media users are asking questions about how consumers will be able to tell between the units and why TCL didn’t recall the “defective” units. But as far as the company is concerned for the moment, it seems that the problem is getting fixed and that warranty replacements will be the way forward.