Artist Benjamin Geskin is passing along information for one of his sources claiming that the “2017 OLED iPhone” — what we’ve been calling the iPhone 8 and what could also be called the iPhone X or iPhone Edition — will be featured in a new “mirror like” finish.

The reflective trim will be one of four options allowed to consumers as they mull over which version of the device, expected to cost over $1,000 in practical terms. Accompanying pictures of an accessory case for an older iPhone in two colors is used for illustrative purposes only.

Whether this comes out as a “Jet Black” finish, seen on the iPhone 7, as applied to a different extent or something more like a recent Sony Xperia phone or the flamboyant HTC U11, we don’t exactly know. All we’d want to know is how Apple’s chief of design, Jony Ive, would describe it.