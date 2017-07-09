iOS

A “mirror like” finish could end up in your choice of iPhone 8 colors

Artist Benjamin Geskin is passing along information for one of his sources claiming that the “2017 OLED iPhone” — what we’ve been calling the iPhone 8 and what could also be called the iPhone X or iPhone Edition — will be featured in a new “mirror like” finish.

The reflective trim will be one of four options allowed to consumers as they mull over which version of the device, expected to cost over $1,000 in practical terms. Accompanying pictures of an accessory case for an older iPhone in two colors is used for illustrative purposes only.

Whether this comes out as a “Jet Black” finish, seen on the iPhone 7, as applied to a different extent or something more like a recent Sony Xperia phone or the flamboyant HTC U11, we don’t exactly know. All we’d want to know is how Apple’s chief of design, Jony Ive, would describe it.

Via
9to5Mac
